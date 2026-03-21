Meliessnig's Return?
ÖSV Alpine Director Responds to Kriechmayr’s Announcement
Vincent Kriechmayr made a clear statement to the ÖSV in Kvitfjell, declaring: If fitness coach Peter Meliessnig returns, he will continue his career. Now ÖSV Alpine Director Christian Mitter has responded: “We’re working on it,” he explains. But there’s a big “but.”
If fitness coach Peter Meliessnig returns to his team, “then I’ll keep going,” said Kriechmayr after the final downhill race of the season on Saturday in Kvitfjell. Meliessnig had already been Kriechmayr’s trusted fitness coach between 2015 and 2024 before being hired by Red Bull to get Lindsey Vonn back on her feet.
“He’s an outstanding guy. That’s exactly the kind of person you need to push through the final stretch in the summer. It’s a shame he wasn’t valued enough by the ski association, which is why he called it quits,” Kriechmayr explained on ORF. To push himself to the limit in the summer, he needs the best people. “And that’s why I need him.”
Kriechmayr is turning up the heaton
Michael Walchhofer once felt the same way, and later Anna Veith did too—she, too, had wanted Meliessnig as her fitness coach and physical therapist during her public feud with the ÖSV. The athlete wouldn’t say whether the big name himself is open to a return to Kriechmayr. “The company that snagged him won’t be stupid enough to let a man like that go. I hope that with this message—and I hope they (the association, ed.) will forgive me—I’m putting a little pressure on them,” said Kriechmayr.
Christian Mitter, who has been serving as the ÖSV’s alpine director for just under a year, then rolled out the red carpet for Meliessnig, calling him a “great guy and expert.” “I would love to work with him; he can help us as an entire federation. All the better if a top athlete like Vinc is happy to work with him,” said Mitter. “We’re on it, but of course it’s also his personal decision whether to work with the federation again.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.