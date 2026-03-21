ÖSV Alpine Director Responds to Kriechmayr’s Announcement

Kriechmayr is turning up the heaton

Michael Walchhofer once felt the same way, and later Anna Veith did too—she, too, had wanted Meliessnig as her fitness coach and physical therapist during her public feud with the ÖSV. The athlete wouldn’t say whether the big name himself is open to a return to Kriechmayr. “The company that snagged him won’t be stupid enough to let a man like that go. I hope that with this message—and I hope they (the association, ed.) will forgive me—I’m putting a little pressure on them,” said Kriechmayr.