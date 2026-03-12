Trump would rather not have Iran at the World Cup!

Iran's sports minister rejects World Cup participation

Iran's sports minister, Ahmad Donjamali, had already questioned his country's participation in the World Cup in light of the escalation in the Middle East. "Since this corrupt government assassinated our leader, we have no conditions under any circumstances to participate in the World Cup," he said in a TV interview. The head of the association, Mehdi Taj, had also made similar comments. He had already been denied an entry visa by the US for the draw in Washington in December.