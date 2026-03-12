Security reasons
Trump would rather not have Iran at the World Cup!
US President Donald Trump sees the Iranian national team's participation in the World Cup in the US as a security risk!
"The Iranian national soccer team is welcome at the World Cup, but I really don't think it's appropriate for them to be there — for their own lives and safety," he said on his Truth Social platform. The men's final tournament in the US, Canada, and Mexico begins on June 11.
In the group stage, Iran will face Belgium, New Zealand, and Egypt. All three games will be played in the US—in Los Angeles and Seattle. The United States and Israel have been attacking Iran since the end of February. The country is currently carrying out counterstrikes.
Iran's sports minister rejects World Cup participation
Iran's sports minister, Ahmad Donjamali, had already questioned his country's participation in the World Cup in light of the escalation in the Middle East. "Since this corrupt government assassinated our leader, we have no conditions under any circumstances to participate in the World Cup," he said in a TV interview. The head of the association, Mehdi Taj, had also made similar comments. He had already been denied an entry visa by the US for the draw in Washington in December.
"In view of the malicious measures taken against Iran, two wars have been forced upon us within eight or nine months, and several thousand of our people have been killed," Donjamali continued. "Therefore, we definitely have no possibility of participating." Whether the minister's decision is final and Iran will actually boycott the tournament remains unclear for now.
A country's refusal to participate would be unprecedented in the modern soccer era. The last actual withdrawal occurred in 1950. Most recently, FIFA President Gianni Infantino reported after a meeting with Trump that the US president had assured him that the Iranian national team would be allowed to compete in the World Cup in the US despite the war in the Middle East.
