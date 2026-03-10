Cuckoo on board
Lawyer had Ryanair plane seized in Linz
There has been a cuckoo on board this plane since Monday. A woman from Asten had her lawyer seize a Ryanair plane. It's actually a trivial matter. The woman simply wanted to claim back money for a severely delayed flight. The amount in question was €355.02.
It was a very strange scene that unfolded at Linz Airport on Monday: a lawyer, an airport employee, and a bailiff walked up to a Ryanair plane standing on the tarmac and boarded the aircraft.
The reason: the Irish airline is subject to an enforcement order issued by the Traun District Court. A woman from Asten and the Florianer Rechtsanwälte law firm had obtained the order. The starting point was a vacation trip planned by the woman with two companions in July 2024. Because the planned departure to Palma de Mallorca was delayed by 13 hours, she canceled the flight and chose another one. It was €105.20 more expensive.
After the vacation, Ryanair refunded the original price. However, the woman's compensation of €250 and the additional costs remained unpaid—until today. That is why enforcement proceedings were initiated, according to the "OÖN."
No cash on board
It would have been possible to seize the on-board cash, but this no longer exists because passengers can only pay cashless. "Then even the pilot offered to pay the amount demanded. But he only wanted to pay by card, and the bailiff did not accept that," lawyer Georg Wageneder told the "Krone" newspaper.
There is even the threat of auction
And so it came to pass that a cuckoo—which is actually an eagle—has been on board the aircraft flying between Linz and London ever since. Ryanair has time to respond. If it fails to do so, the aircraft could be confiscated and ultimately even auctioned off. But not even lawyer Wageneder expects that to happen. The amount Ryanair now has to pay is €392.87 – a pittance for the airline.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
