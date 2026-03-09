ORF Foundation Board
“Weißmann was unable to clarify the allegations”
ORF Director General Roland Weißmann announced his resignation following allegations of sexual harassment. What now? The chairpersons of the Foundation Board explain the next steps—a vote on Weißmann's replacement will be held on Thursday.
The fact that Weißmann reserves the right to take legal action comes as no surprise to the ORF Foundation Board. Its chairman, Heinz Lederer, says: "The allegations were clear and there were audio, video, and text passages to support them. We gave the director general four days to clarify the matter. He was unable to do so." On Sunday, after the deadline had expired, Weißmann was suspended, and on Monday morning, the rest of the foundation board members were informed. The former director general denies this, saying he never saw the documents.
And now? On Wednesday, Lederer and his deputy Gregor Schütze will hold a press conference, followed by a scheduled board meeting on Thursday. Ingrid Thurnher will be proposed as interim CEO – her appointment will then be confirmed by a simple majority of the board. Until then, Thurnher does not want to say anything publicly, but it is well known that she did not hesitate when asked if she could take over from Weißmann in the emergency situation.
The entire "Weißmann case" will also be discussed at the meeting, and Lederer proposes setting up a task force to review everything.
Weißmann's resignation does not initially mean any change in the deadline for the upcoming election of a new general directorate from 2027. Lederer still assumes that the position will be advertised in May and filled on August 11. "I am very hopeful that we will find strong personalities in the competition and with the new legal tender criteria. This could even be an accelerator."
Not least, applicants will now be challenged even more to convince with their approach to the relationship between men and women in corporate culture. The field of applicants is likely to grow after the departure of Weißmann, who was previously considered the favorite.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
