“Weißmann was unable to clarify the allegations”

The fact that Weißmann reserves the right to take legal action comes as no surprise to the ORF Foundation Board. Its chairman, Heinz Lederer, says: "The allegations were clear and there were audio, video, and text passages to support them. We gave the director general four days to clarify the matter. He was unable to do so." On Sunday, after the deadline had expired, Weißmann was suspended, and on Monday morning, the rest of the foundation board members were informed. The former director general denies this, saying he never saw the documents.