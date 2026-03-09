Together with Auer
Deal with Mercedes! New adventure for Verstappen
Max Verstappen is embarking on a new racing adventure! The Formula 1 world champion will compete in the legendary 24-hour race at the Nürburgring in 2026 with his team Verstappen Racing – with the support of Mercedes-AMG and Lucas Auer from Tyrol!
Verstappen Racing has officially confirmed that it will compete in the Nürburgring endurance series and the famous 24-hour race on the Nordschleife in 2026. The program includes starts in NLS1, NLS2, and the qualifying races for the classic in May. The commitment is part of the team's long-term strategy to establish itself at the highest level in international endurance racing. At the same time, the project also reflects Max Verstappen's passion for new racing challenges.
Spectacular presentation
The team's new livery was presented in spectacular fashion: German extreme athlete Max Manow performed a B.A.S.E. jump from a height of 131 meters into a cooling tower in Meppen, revealing the striking Red Bull livery of Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing.
Fans can watch the 24-hour race live in May on Red Bull TV and on the Red Bull Motorsports YouTube channel.
Lucas Auer: "Incredible, of course"
The team will enter the race with start number 3 and is counting on a top-class driver line-up. Alongside Max Verstappen, Dani Juncadella, Jules Gounon, and Lucas Auer from Tyrol will be behind the wheel. "The news is finally out," said Auer. "It's incredible, of course, to be competing in the 24-hour race with Max. Now it's important to be well prepared."
Verstappen himself will compete in the NLS2 race for the first time on March 21. The race serves as important preparation for the 24-hour race – parallel to his ongoing Formula 1 season.
"A special race"
For Verstappen, competing on the Nordschleife is a long-cherished dream. "The Nürburgring is a special place. There is no other track like it. The 24-hour race has been on my wish list for a long time," explained the Dutchman.
He had already obtained his DMSB Nordschleife license last year and took part in the NLS race, which he even won. "This preparation was very valuable. We learned a lot that we can now incorporate into our program with NLS2 and the 24-hour race."
