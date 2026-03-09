Deal with Mercedes! New adventure for Verstappen

Verstappen Racing has officially confirmed that it will compete in the Nürburgring endurance series and the famous 24-hour race on the Nordschleife in 2026. The program includes starts in NLS1, NLS2, and the qualifying races for the classic in May. The commitment is part of the team's long-term strategy to establish itself at the highest level in international endurance racing. At the same time, the project also reflects Max Verstappen's passion for new racing challenges.