LIVE: ÖSV Eagles close to victory in Super Team competition
Daniel Tschofenig and Jan Hörl won the Super Team competition at the end of the Ski Jumping World Cup in Lahti in convincing fashion. Thanks in part to an outstanding performance by Tschofenig, who had won the individual competition the day before, the ÖSV Eagles secured their second victory in the second duo jumping event of the season on Sunday. Slovenia was already 21.8 points behind in second place, while host Finland (-53.3) surprisingly took third place and celebrated a World Cup podium finish for the first time in twelve years.
Tschofenig, who was in dazzling form and followed up his second place on Friday with his third victory of the season the next day, impressed in the three rounds with distances of 129, 128.5, and 126.5 meters. Hörl, sixth on Saturday, improved with each jump, landing at 120, 126.5, and 129 meters. The Finnish duo of Antti Aalto and Niko Kytosaho overtook Germany (4th), Switzerland (5th), and Norway (6th) in the final.
Japan disqualified
Co-favoriteJapan, on the other hand, was disqualified after leading after the first jump because Ren Nikaido's skis were one centimeter too long. Ryoyu Kobayashi, who was third the day before, was not allowed to jump because Nikaido weighed too little at the check. Kazakhstan was also disqualified because their ski jumping boots were too big.
Two months ago in Zakopane, another red-white-red duo triumphed with Olympic super team champions Hörl and Stephan Embacher. In addition, the ÖSV Eagles continued their flawless podium streak in the ninth super team competition since its introduction in the 2022/23 season. The Ski Jumping World Cup has two more large hill competitions on the schedule this coming weekend at Holmenkollen in Oslo, before the Olympic winter concludes with ski flying in Vikersund and Planica.
