LIVE: ÖSV Eagles close to victory in Super Team competition

Daniel Tschofenig and Jan Hörl won the Super Team competition at the end of the Ski Jumping World Cup in Lahti in convincing fashion. Thanks in part to an outstanding performance by Tschofenig, who had won the individual competition the day before, the ÖSV Eagles secured their second victory in the second duo jumping event of the season on Sunday. Slovenia was already 21.8 points behind in second place, while host Finland (-53.3) surprisingly took third place and celebrated a World Cup podium finish for the first time in twelve years.