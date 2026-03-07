88 victims file charges
Dr. Botched now “in hiding” in Iran!
The self-proclaimed 45-year-old "cosmetic surgeon," who is alleged to have botched operations on 88 patients at her clinic in Vienna, will not be appearing at the trial at the Vienna Regional Court. Her excuse: she is in her home country of Iran and cannot travel due to the state of war.
The next grotesque development in the case of the fake doctor who is alleged to have "botched" treatments on at least 88 patients in a "cosmetic surgery clinic" near St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna. The 45-year-old defendant has now excused herself on the grounds that she is in her home country of Iran—despite the state of war—and therefore cannot attend the trial at the Vienna Regional Court.
A glance at the 27 pages of the indictment quickly reveals why the woman apparently prefers to remain in the war zone rather than come to Austria.
"Dr. med." never saw the inside of a lecture hall
According to the judiciary, Sanaz M., an Iranian woman who had never studied medicine, brazenly pretended to be a trained doctor: she presented herself confidently, even arrogantly, as "Dr. med." to her patients, colleagues, and the public.
She was supported in this by her sister, who apparently also only pretended to have medical training. No fewer than 88 patients fell into the trap of the "medically fraudulent duo from Iran." This took place in their colorful business premises called "WeUtyful," not far from St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna.
And it was precisely this "beauty trap" that Snezana T. fell into. The 50-year-old nurse only wanted to have a small nose correction performed. But the procedure ended in torment, as the "Krone" reported several times. Ms. Snezana continues to suffer from the health disaster to this day. The botched treatment left painful and unsightly consequences.
The fact that this woman apparently prefers to remain in the war zone for fear of the court case in Vienna says a lot about the defendant.
Rechtsanwalt Dr. Alfred Boran
"Permanent change in facial expressions, drooping eye, a petrified face, etc." – these are just a few of the other patient allegations. Dr. Alfred Boran and fellow lawyer Dr. Christian Werner represent several of the 88 victims. The two lawyers have studied the indictment carefully. And it states in black and white: "It was intentional grievous bodily harm."
According to the public prosecutor's office, this is clearly malpractice
Furthermore, according to the Vienna public prosecutor's office, it is clear that this is a case of malpractice. This is because "the accused (editor's note: the presumption of innocence applies, of course) accepted that patients would be seriously injured as a result of her medical interventions, which were not performed 'lege artis' (in accordance with medical standards), in the course of the treatments mentioned."
