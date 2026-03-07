Dr. Botched now “in hiding” in Iran!

According to the public prosecutor's office, this is clearly malpractice

Furthermore, according to the Vienna public prosecutor's office, it is clear that this is a case of malpractice. This is because "the accused (editor's note: the presumption of innocence applies, of course) accepted that patients would be seriously injured as a result of her medical interventions, which were not performed 'lege artis' (in accordance with medical standards), in the course of the treatments mentioned."