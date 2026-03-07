RTL in Kranjska Gora
LIVE: Haaser crosses the finish line and the light turns green
Stefan Brennsteiner raced to third place in the giant slalom in Kranjska Gora. The victory went to Lucas Pinheiro Braathen from Brazil, with Loic Meillard from Switzerland coming in second.
Salzburg's Stefan Brennsteiner secured his third giant slalom podium finish of the Alpine Ski World Cup season on Saturday in Kranjska Gora. The winner of Copper Mountain was 0.80 seconds behind Brazilian half-time leader Lucas Pinheiro Braathen in the penultimate competition of the season in this discipline. The Olympic champion won 0.54 seconds ahead of Swiss Olympic slalom champion Loic Meillard. His compatriot Marco Odermatt finished fifth (+1.33).
The result:
Decision in Hafjell
This means that the decision in the World Cup discipline will not be made until the final week on March 24 in Hafjell. Odermatt is still clearly in pole position, but his lead over Braathen has shrunk from 103 to 48 points. With Raphael Haaser (+1.98) and Marco Schwarz (+2.03), who was fourth at the halfway stage, finishing ninth and tenth, other ÖSV racers made it into the top ten in the day's rankings. Joshua Sturm finished 23rd (+3.14). Patrick Feurstein, who was seventh at the halfway stage, fell in the second run, while Noel Zwischenbrugger failed to finish the first run. Lukas Feurstein (47th) did not qualify.
"Cool that it was enough for the podium"
Brennsteiner was in second place at the halfway point, but his second run was not as good as his first. "I took the pressure too late a few times, so I was too far away from the gate," the 34-year-old explained in an interview with ORF. He also said that he was lacking a bit of speed. The second run was clearly faster than the first, with a time that was around nine seconds shorter. Many, including Brennsteiner, therefore opted for longer skis in the final. "It's cool that it was enough for the podium."
The ÖSV veteran, who started the two World Cup giant slaloms before the Slovenia stop in Adelboden in the red jersey, now has no chance of winning the small crystal globe, trailing by 114 points, but Meillard, who is 89 points behind, still has a chance. Brennsteiner said that his failure in Adelboden still annoyed him, at least more than his Olympic performance, where he finished eighth. "I just didn't ski well enough in Bormio."
Haaser in the top ten with second-best time
Haaser improved by ten places with the second-best time in the second run behind Norway's Atle Lie McGrath (4th/+1.12). "That was a step in the right direction." The gate setting by a Norwegian coach suited the strong Super-G skier. "The giant slalom should be like that from time to time. It's also a bit more relaxed to watch when there's speed involved," said the world champion. He couldn't understand the criticism from Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen (+1.72), who finished seventh behind France's Leo Anguenot (+1.49).
For Schwarz, on the other hand, instead of an attack on the podium places, it was a drop of six places. "It's incredibly frustrating," explained the Carinthian. "I may have risked a little too much on the transitions. I wasn't pushing myself hard enough from top to bottom, and then you're just not in the running." Sturm lost nine places in the second run: "I know I have difficulties in such fast runs. I will learn from this and definitely need to train more." However, the 24-year-old secured his ticket to Hafjell via the discipline World Cup.
For Braathen, it is his first ever victory in the Giant Slalom World Cup and his seventh overall across all disciplines: "It was time for Brazil to have a Giant Slalom victory in the World Cup. I'm really proud. I'm living my dream these days." He sees his chances of winning the crystal globe as intact. "I'll do everything I can, I'll fight. It's going to be a showdown." Ormatt complained about "little mistakes over and over again." His lead is getting smaller and smaller. "But I was also behind at one point this season, so everything's okay." Third place would be enough for him to win the crystal globe.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.