LIVE: Haaser crosses the finish line and the light turns green

"Cool that it was enough for the podium"

Brennsteiner was in second place at the halfway point, but his second run was not as good as his first. "I took the pressure too late a few times, so I was too far away from the gate," the 34-year-old explained in an interview with ORF. He also said that he was lacking a bit of speed. The second run was clearly faster than the first, with a time that was around nine seconds shorter. Many, including Brennsteiner, therefore opted for longer skis in the final. "It's cool that it was enough for the podium."