Lamparter wins overall World Cup for the second time

Lamparter went into the penultimate individual competition of this winter with a 173-point lead and immediately took the lead on the ski jump. After a jump of 129.5 m, he started the cross-country race as the leader with an 18-second lead, with Jens Luraas Oftebro starting 20 seconds later. After 2.5 km, four pursuers caught up with Lamparter, and two kilometers before the finish, three-time Olympic champion Jens Luraas Oftebro pulled away and won confidently ahead of his brother Einar Luraas Oftebro (+3.3 seconds) and Finland's Ilkka Herola (+10.3). Lamparter crossed the finish line 25.2 seconds later.