Nordic combined
Lamparter wins overall World Cup for the second time
Johannes Lamparter has secured his second large crystal globe for winning the overall World Cup in Nordic combined. The 24-year-old Tyrolean finished fourth in Lahti in the large hill competition followed by a 10 km cross-country race. This means that Lamparter can no longer be caught by his last rival, Norway's Jens Luraas Oftebro, who won on Friday, at the World Cup finals this coming weekend at Holmenkollen in Oslo.
"I'm really happy about the second crystal globe," Lamparter, who was not feeling well today, told ORF at the finish line. It was the best fourth place of his career, the Austrian joked.
Profile Johannes Lamparter
- Born: November 8, 2001 in Hall/Tyrol
- Place of residence: Rum/Tyrol Club: Nordic Team Absam
- Hobbies: Skiing, cycling, mountaineering
- Greatest successes:
Olympics (0-2-1): Silver large hill 2026 Milan/Cortina Silver normal hill 2026 Milan/Cortina Bronze team sprint large hill 2026 Milan/Cortina
World Championships (2-1-5): Gold large hill 2021 Oberstdorf Gold team sprint 2021 Oberstdorf Silver team 2025 Trondheim Bronze mixed team 2025 in Trondheim Bronze large hill 2023 Planica Bronze team 2021 Oberstdorf and 2023 Planica Bronze mixed team 2023 Planica
World Cup: 22 individual victories Overall winner 2022/23 and 2025/26. Overall runner-up 2021/22. Overall third place 23/24 and 24/25. Winner of the small globes in mass start and compact 25/26
Junior World Championships: Gold in individual 2019, 2021, Silver in individual 2020, Sprint 2019
Lamparter went into the penultimate individual competition of this winter with a 173-point lead and immediately took the lead on the ski jump. After a jump of 129.5 m, he started the cross-country race as the leader with an 18-second lead, with Jens Luraas Oftebro starting 20 seconds later. After 2.5 km, four pursuers caught up with Lamparter, and two kilometers before the finish, three-time Olympic champion Jens Luraas Oftebro pulled away and won confidently ahead of his brother Einar Luraas Oftebro (+3.3 seconds) and Finland's Ilkka Herola (+10.3). Lamparter crossed the finish line 25.2 seconds later.
Sulzenbacher also double overall winner
The triple Olympic medalist already had the small crystal globes in the mass start and compact events in the bag for 2026, and now he has secured his second overall victory after that of 2022/23. The only other Austrian to have achieved this before was Klaus Sulzenbacher in 1987/88 and 1989/90.
The women's competition was won by Finland's Minja Korhonen in the sprint ahead of Norway's overall World Cup winner Ida Marie Hagen. Lisa Hirner was the best Austrian, finishing eighth, 2:05 minutes behind.
