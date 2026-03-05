9 injured in violent demonstration in Vienna-Floridsdorf

Hundreds of cars clog the streets every week

Every Friday afternoon, countless people apparently gather at the center for Islamic prayer—but the public is led to believe that there are other reasons for the gathering, such as courses. Gottfried Krause from the Nordrandsiedlung neighborhood is also aware of this. He often observes hundreds of cars clogging the streets around Richard-Neutra-Gasse. He is shocked that there have now even been injuries. Many residents of the area want the city to finally take action.