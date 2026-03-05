Iranians against Iranians
9 injured in violent demonstration in Vienna-Floridsdorf
When Iranian hardliners mourned the death of their dictator at a much-criticized Islamic center in Floridsdorf, exiled Iranians had had enough. They also marched, and the protests escalated. According to the police, 70 people attacked each other with sticks and wooden slats, and nine people were injured.
An event at which religious hardliners commemorated the death of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at an Islamic center in Richard-Neutra-Gasse in Floridsdorf was actually supposed to end at 8 p.m. The rally participants—mostly Iranian exiles—had already left by then.
But at 10 p.m., the police received numerous emergency calls. Seventy people had clashed with wooden slats and sticks, nine people were injured, and seven of them were taken to the hospital. The police also recorded two arrests and 20 reports.
A total of nine people were injured. They received emergency medical treatment from the Vienna Professional Rescue Service, and seven of them were subsequently taken to hospital.
Wiens Polizeisprecher Markus Dittrich
Bild: LPD Wien/Elbe
Hardliners held funeral service for dictator
The Floridsdorf FPÖ was also on site when the demonstrators clashed on Richard-Neutra-Gasse. Prior to this, Iranian hardliners had held their funeral service (not the first time for a slain mullah) and carried a large picture of Khamenei through the area. Those who had once fled to Austria from the Iranian regime did not like this. "It's sad that they are the only ones standing up against the center in Floridsdorf," criticizes Karl Mareda, FPÖ leader of the 21st district.
Who is responsible: the city or the interior minister?
"It is absolutely incomprehensible to us that the red city and the black interior minister are doing nothing about this," says Mareda, referring to his party's years of petitions against the Islamic center in the district. District leader Georg Papai (SPÖ) is also unhappy about the gatherings at Richard-Neutra-Gasse 8. According to Mareda, this should not even be permitted under building regulations.
We find it absolutely incomprehensible that the red city and the black interior minister have done nothing about this for years.
Karl Mareda, FPÖ Floridsdorf
Bild: FPÖ
Hundreds of cars clog the streets every week
Every Friday afternoon, countless people apparently gather at the center for Islamic prayer—but the public is led to believe that there are other reasons for the gathering, such as courses. Gottfried Krause from the Nordrandsiedlung neighborhood is also aware of this. He often observes hundreds of cars clogging the streets around Richard-Neutra-Gasse. He is shocked that there have now even been injuries. Many residents of the area want the city to finally take action.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.