Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Iranians against Iranians

9 injured in violent demonstration in Vienna-Floridsdorf

Nachrichten
05.03.2026 11:33
The police were out in force.
The police were out in force.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/FPÖ Floridsdorf)
Porträt von Stefan Steinkogler
Von Stefan Steinkogler

When Iranian hardliners mourned the death of their dictator at a much-criticized Islamic center in Floridsdorf, exiled Iranians had had enough. They also marched, and the protests escalated. According to the police, 70 people attacked each other with sticks and wooden slats, and nine people were injured.

0 Kommentare

An event at which religious hardliners commemorated the death of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at an Islamic center in Richard-Neutra-Gasse in Floridsdorf was actually supposed to end at 8 p.m. The rally participants—mostly Iranian exiles—had already left by then.

But at 10 p.m., the police received numerous emergency calls. Seventy people had clashed with wooden slats and sticks, nine people were injured, and seven of them were taken to the hospital. The police also recorded two arrests and 20 reports. 

Zitat Icon

A total of nine people were injured. They received emergency medical treatment from the Vienna Professional Rescue Service, and seven of them were subsequently taken to hospital.

Wiens Polizeisprecher Markus Dittrich

Bild: LPD Wien/Elbe

Hardliners held funeral service for dictator
The Floridsdorf FPÖ was also on site when the demonstrators clashed on Richard-Neutra-Gasse. Prior to this, Iranian hardliners had held their funeral service (not the first time for a slain mullah) and carried a large picture of Khamenei through the area. Those who had once fled to Austria from the Iranian regime did not like this. "It's sad that they are the only ones standing up against the center in Floridsdorf," criticizes Karl Mareda, FPÖ leader of the 21st district.

Screenshot from a shaky video showing the clash between demonstrators and the police in between
Screenshot from a shaky video showing the clash between demonstrators and the police in between(Bild: FPÖ Floridsdorf)

Who is responsible: the city or the interior minister?
"It is absolutely incomprehensible to us that the red city and the black interior minister are doing nothing about this," says Mareda, referring to his party's years of petitions against the Islamic center in the district. District leader Georg Papai (SPÖ) is also unhappy about the gatherings at Richard-Neutra-Gasse 8. According to Mareda, this should not even be permitted under building regulations.

Zitat Icon

We find it absolutely incomprehensible that the red city and the black interior minister have done nothing about this for years.

Karl Mareda, FPÖ Floridsdorf

Bild: FPÖ

Hundreds of cars clog the streets every week
Every Friday afternoon, countless people apparently gather at the center for Islamic prayer—but the public is led to believe that there are other reasons for the gathering, such as courses. Gottfried Krause from the Nordrandsiedlung neighborhood is also aware of this. He often observes hundreds of cars clogging the streets around Richard-Neutra-Gasse. He is shocked that there have now even been injuries. Many residents of the area want the city to finally take action. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
05.03.2026 11:33
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
  • Wien
  • Niederösterreich
  • Burgenland
  • Oberösterreich
  • Kärnten
  • Steiermark
  • Salzburg
  • Tirol
  • Vorarlberg
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf