Feller ends season! “I fought hard, but…”
Austrian skiing ace Manuel Feller has announced on Instagram that he will be ending his World Cup season early. The reason for this is the mental and physical strain he has been under for some time. He said he had fought hard and was proud of the progress he had made, but after the Olympic Games he realized "it was time to rest."
Technical specialist Manuel Feller has declared his World Cup season over prematurely. The Tyrolean wants to concentrate fully on his health recovery, as the ÖSV announced on Wednesday. "It has been a very challenging season for me, both mentally and physically," said Feller, who has been plagued by back problems, in a statement. In the fall, the mental challenges he had developed over the years became particularly difficult.
"That's why I deliberately took a step back and worked on myself. I fought hard and am proud of the progress I've made on and off the slopes," the 33-year-old continued. After the Winter Olympics, however, his body and mind "clearly signaled that now is the time for a break." In Cortina, Feller won silver in the Alpine team combined event together with Vincent Kriechmayr.
to undergo surgeryAccording to the Austrian Ski Federation (ÖSV), Feller is suffering from persistent sciatica as a result of several herniated discs, as well as a hernia and inflammation of the pubic bone. The Tyrolean will use the break to undergo surgery on his back and, in all likelihood, his groin. The aim is to be fully recovered and optimally prepared for the coming winter.
Feller posted a picture on Instagram in front of the Kettenbrücke private clinic in Innsbruck. He also wrote that he has been suffering from sciatica for more than ten years. He has been struggling with a hernia for about a year and with pubic bone inflammation since January. He wishes his teammates all the best for the rest of the season.
In addition to Olympic silver, a highlight for Feller this season was his victory in the Kitzbühel slalom. He is currently the best Austrian in the slalom World Cup standings, in ninth place.
