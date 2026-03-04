Vacationers stranded:
“Hotel costs will not be covered after all”
Thousands of Austrians are currently waiting it out in the Middle East – in the best case scenario, in reasonably safe regions. Among them are numerous vacationers, some of whom are still waiting in the hotels they originally booked. In many cases, it is still unclear who will cover the additional costs incurred ...
According to an official government statement, anyone currently in the United Arab Emirates is safe. Many vacationers therefore decided against a possible but risky journey home by land to Saudi Arabia and Oman. Instead, they remained in their hotels. The local government had finally made a grand announcement: "We will cover the costs."
"Cheap rates for stranded travelers"
A few days later, however, the situation now appears to have changed again. "Apparently, the accommodation costs will no longer be covered entirely by the government," one vacationer told the "Krone" newspaper. Everything was paid for until March 2 – since Tuesday, there are now "low rates for stranded travelers."
"The fact that the costs were covered at all is great," said the vacationer – but a bitter aftertaste remains.
Advantages of package tours
Those who booked their vacation as a package tour through a travel agency have a good chance of getting at least some of their money back. According to the Consumer Protection Association (VSV), the tour operator must cover the accommodation costs – but for a maximum of three days. "We recommend that travelers invoke this right. If the tour operator refuses, then you should document this and demand reimbursement of the costs after your return," says Daniela Holzinger, chairwoman of the VSV.
The situation is much more complex for individual trips, where it is significantly more difficult to enforce claims and, according to the European Consumer Centre Austria, depends heavily on the individual case.
What to do if you are affected
- Register at reiseregistrierung.at
- Follow the media regularly
- Get information from the State Department
First charter flight from Muscat planned
Apart from the question of costs, the priority in the current situation is, of course, to bring all affected Austrians home safely. And the Austrian Foreign Ministry is working flat out to achieve this. A first charter flight from Muscat in Oman is planned for today, Wednesday, for more than 170 people. Further flight connections are being worked on.
