“Hotel costs will not be covered after all”

According to an official government statement, anyone currently in the United Arab Emirates is safe. Many vacationers therefore decided against a possible but risky journey home by land to Saudi Arabia and Oman. Instead, they remained in their hotels. The local government had finally made a grand announcement: "We will cover the costs."

"Cheap rates for stranded travelers"

A few days later, however, the situation now appears to have changed again. "Apparently, the accommodation costs will no longer be covered entirely by the government," one vacationer told the "Krone" newspaper. Everything was paid for until March 2 – since Tuesday, there are now "low rates for stranded travelers."