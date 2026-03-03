Tyrolean angry: Small house, skyrocketing flat rate

The pretty little house is located above the district of Boden, quite secluded at the edge of the forest. For entrepreneur Ludwig Hechenblaikner, it has been a little paradise since 2011. "We didn't rent it out after the renovation, we use it for small gatherings or to play cards with friends," says the 79-year-old from Reith im Alpbachtal. The idea is that, if necessary, a grandchild will have a place to live here at some point.