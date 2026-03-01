Rapid disadvantaged?
Hoff Thorup: “The clearest penalty of the season”
Rapid coach Johannes Hoff Thorup criticizes the referee after the 1-1 draw at Altach! The reason: a possible penalty for a foul that may have cost his team the win and a place in the top six.
"For me, that was the clearest penalty of the season," Hoff Thorup said after the game in an interview with Sky. "I was surprised that it wasn't given."
Specifically, he was referring to a scene in the first half. After a free kick, Nikolaus Wurmbrand was violently brought down on the goal line by Altach keeper Dejan Stojanovic. Referee Christian-Petru Ciochirca reviewed the situation on TV but stuck to his decision: no penalty!
During the break, the Rapid coach asked the referee to explain his decision. "He said the goalkeeper was fouled first, which is why he didn't award a penalty," said Hoff Thorup. "The game and the performance are important, but now it's the second time in a row, and a red card, an offside goal, and a penalty are also important. There is crystal-clear evidence that he was pulled down. There are too many incidents like this," said the Dane, visibly annoyed.
"There are no easy games"
His conclusion: "In the first half, we controlled the game for long periods and also created chances. We started well in the second half, so it's very disappointing that we didn't manage to score the second goal. I'm very disappointed with the result. Of course, a 1-0 win would have been perfect, but it didn't go as we had hoped. There are no easy games in this league."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
