Hoff Thorup: “The clearest penalty of the season”

During the break, the Rapid coach asked the referee to explain his decision. "He said the goalkeeper was fouled first, which is why he didn't award a penalty," said Hoff Thorup. "The game and the performance are important, but now it's the second time in a row, and a red card, an offside goal, and a penalty are also important. There is crystal-clear evidence that he was pulled down. There are too many incidents like this," said the Dane, visibly annoyed.