Wanted to walk down to the valley
Missed the last gondola: tourist drowned in stream
A young tourist from Poland lost his life on the Mölltal Glacier. He had missed the last gondola and attempted to walk to the valley station. He was found dead.
On Saturday afternoon, the 21-year-old had tried to make his way down to the valley on skis and ski boots. At first, the Polish man was still in contact with his brother and friends via his smartphone, but as the hours passed, the connection was lost.
Shortly after midnight, the vacationer was reported missing by his relatives. The Fragant, Winklern, and Mallnitz mountain rescue services were called in to assist with the search.
Fell in rough terrain in Bach
Due to the vast area, a drone with a thermal imaging camera was deployed – but without success. The crew of the police helicopter was only able to recover the 21-year-old's body. The tourist is believed to have fallen while descending through rough terrain. He probably fell into a stream and drowned.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
