Party with Kurz and Co.
Benko’s summer party under scrutiny by financial investigators
What was staged on July 15, 2017, as an exclusive summer party at Villa Ansaldi on Lake Garda is now the subject of investigation by financial fraud investigators. Special investigators are examining whether it was actually a company event or a private birthday party for Benko's 40th birthday, paid for by Signa.
The most prominent guests were seated at table number 1: alongside host René Benko were the then Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz, Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka, and entrepreneur Siegfried Wolf. International guests arrived by boat, including music icon Tina Turner, who had been a member of the Signa founder's Swiss circle of friends for years.
According to the book "Inside Signa," the highlight of the evening was the performance by Xavier Naidoo, who sang "Dieser Weg" (This Way) – accompanied by fireworks over Lake Garda. The 2017 summer party at Villa Ansaldi, which officially belongs to a Benko foundation, was later seen as a demonstration of power by Signa and its ruler, who believed himself to be at the height of his career.
650,000 eurosincosts
A few weeks after the party , the financial juggler inquired about the bill by email: "Is there already a breakdown of the individual items (Xavier, band, artists, tent, catering, etc.) that the party cost? We need to consider how we will ultimately divide up the costs."
The reply came three minutes later: "Yes, there is, approx. 650 thousand, and you'll get it tomorrow."
The party apparently cost around 650,000 euros, with the short performance by soul singer Xavier Naidoo alone later estimated at around 280,000 euros. The expenses were booked through Signa Communications, a subsidiary of Signa Holding.
Sobotka donated 500 euros
The invitations indicated a consumption value of around 65 euros per person – below the usual thresholds. Guests could donate this amount – officially for charitable purposes – on site, in exchange for a receipt. Numerous guests paid. Wolfgang Sobotka, a leading politician at the time, later appears on an internal donor list with a donation of €500 for himself and his companion. There is no record of a donation from Sebastian Kurz in the documents.
Now, according to research by "Krone" and "News," the exclusive party has had repercussions: Special investigators from the financial fraud unit are reportedly investigating the suspicion that this exuberant "summer party" on July 15, 2017, may have been a personal celebration by and for René Benko.
"Too many people have talked too much..."
In a personal message to a Swiss publishing manager, Benko himself made the connection:
"Another idea: SIGNA is throwing a sensational summer party on Lake Garda to celebrate my 40th birthday, with Xavier Naidoo as the star guest and singer for the evening (it was actually meant to be a 'surprise' for me – but too many people have been talking too much over the last few days ) – the party will take place on the evening of Saturday, July 15 – I have also been told that some Swiss friends such as Ernst Tanner, Tina Turner, etc., have confirmed their attendance. You could easily fly there and back with Dieter Berninghaus. Would you have time?"
The financial fraud investigation against Benko is broad in scope and covers several issues. For the billionaire bankrupt, a charge of financial fraud could indeed have particularly unpleasant consequences: unlike embezzlement or "normal" fraud, a sentence would not fall under the maximum penalty of ten years. So if a jury court were to impose a sentence for tax fraud, this would have to be served "on top."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.