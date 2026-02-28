Iran war: AUA cancels flights, crisis team meets

246 Austrian citizens in Iran

The authorities also adjusted the travel warning for Israel, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iran, and Iraq: the highest warning level now applies to these countries. There are currently 246 Austrian citizens in Iran, two of whom are registered as travelers, the Foreign Ministry told the "Krone" newspaper. There is currently no information available about injuries or fatalities. Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger said that they are in close contact with the embassies on site.