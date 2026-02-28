246 Austrians
Iran war: AUA cancels flights, crisis team meets
The military attacks between Israel, the US, and Iran are now also having a direct impact on Austria. As the escalation continues to intensify, domestic authorities are already responding with initial security measures on Saturday. According to its own statements, Austrian Airlines is suspending several flights to the Middle East.
The Foreign Ministry is monitoring developments "on an ongoing basis and evaluating the situation continuously." A crisis team is meeting in Vienna. "Austrians who are in the region or have relatives there can call the emergency number +43 1 90115 4411 around the clock," said a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry.
246 Austrian citizens in Iran
The authorities also adjusted the travel warning for Israel, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iran, and Iraq: the highest warning level now applies to these countries. There are currently 246 Austrian citizens in Iran, two of whom are registered as travelers, the Foreign Ministry told the "Krone" newspaper. There is currently no information available about injuries or fatalities. Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger said that they are in close contact with the embassies on site.
Flights suspended
Air traffic is also affected: Austrian Airlines (AUA) is temporarily suspending several connections to the Middle East. Specifically, flights to and from Tel Aviv, Amman, and Erbil are canceled until March 7. Connections to Tehran remain suspended until the end of March. In addition, certain airspaces—including Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, and Bahrain—are currently not in use.
Flights to Dubai also affected
Flights to and from Dubai are also suspended until March 1 for the time being. According to AUA, affected passengers can rebook free of charge or receive a refund for the ticket price.
