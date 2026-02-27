"Back to the roots"
A bombshell for the Austrian Swimming Federation! Successful synchronized swimmers Vasiliki, Anna-Maria, and Eirini-Marina Alexandri are leaving the OSV and will compete under the Greek flag in the future.
"First of all, we would like to express our sincere thanks to the Austrian Federation for everything it has offered us on a sporting, organizational, and moral level. The support, opportunities, and conditions it has given us have contributed significantly to our athletic development and our training as top athletes. This experience will always remain an important and valued part of our athletic careers. At the same time, however, we believe that it is time to return to our roots," the sisters explained in a statement.
The triplets plan to fly to their home country with their mother in the coming days, the statement continued. "We would like to thank Anna-Maria, Eirini, and Vasiliki for their dedication and congratulate them on their unique achievements, which they have also swum for Austria, the sponsors, and the swimming association. We wish the ladies all the best for their future sporting and personal endeavors," said OSV President Arno Pajek.
The sisters came to Austria in 2012 and received citizenship in 2014. Since then, the trio has undoubtedly made red-white-red sporting history with their successes. In addition to two World Championship gold medals, Anna-Maria/Eirini-Marina have two World Championship bronze medals, one European Championship gold medal, two silver medals, and two bronze medals to their credit. Vasiliki won two World Championship silver medals in the solo event, as well as two European Championship gold medals and three European Championship silver medals.
