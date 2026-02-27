"First of all, we would like to express our sincere thanks to the Austrian Federation for everything it has offered us on a sporting, organizational, and moral level. The support, opportunities, and conditions it has given us have contributed significantly to our athletic development and our training as top athletes. This experience will always remain an important and valued part of our athletic careers. At the same time, however, we believe that it is time to return to our roots," the sisters explained in a statement.