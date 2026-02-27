Production scaled back
Job cuts at baby food company Hipp in Gmunden
German baby food manufacturer Hipp is closing one of four production lines at its Upper Austrian site in Gmunden. As a result, 26 employees will have to leave – a social plan is now in place for them.
One of German baby food manufacturer Hipp's most important plants is located in Gmunden: around 400 of Hipp's 3,200 employees work at the Salzkammergut site. However, there are now 26 fewer: on Wednesday, the family-owned company announced redundancies and immediately laid off those affected.
The reason for the job cuts: "After technical and economic evaluation, Hipp has decided to shut down one of the four production lines at the Gmunden site at the end of February," the company confirmed in response to an inquiry from the "Krone" newspaper. The move is part of a strategy "to ensure the competitiveness of the plant." Hipp remains committed to the Gmunden site.
After technical and economic evaluation, Hipp has decided to shut down one of the four production lines at the Gmunden site at the end of February.
Stellungnahme von Hipp
"Employees were informed in personal meetings."
The German manufacturer—headquartered in Bavaria, with annual sales in the region of one billion euros—has specialized production in the Salzkammergut region in special products requiring increased technological effort, such as baby food in squeeze pouches.
According to information obtained by "Krone," the current job cuts have caused quite a stir – there is talk of sudden dismissals after the end of shifts. Hipp vehemently denies this: "Employees were informed of the change individually in personal meetings and in a protected environment."
Social plan in place
Paid leave for those who have been laid off is not unusual in sensitive production areas such as the food industry and often serves to ensure operational safety. There is a social plan for those affected: it includes socially graded payments, a subsidy for minor children, and support in preparing application documents.
