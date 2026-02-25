A €32 billion
Construction of the world’s largest stadium has begun!
With 135,000 seats and an estimated cost of around 32 billion euros, the Trong Dong Stadium in Vietnam is set to become the largest stadium in the world. Construction has already begun.
Crazy plans in Vietnam! The Trong Dong Stadium is set to be the world's largest arena, located south of the capital Hanoi in the municipality of Thuong Phuc – complete with an Olympic sports city surrounding it. The design is based on the famous Dong Son drum, one of Vietnam's most important cultural symbols. According to reports, construction work has already begun.
The Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, chaired by Vietnam's richest man, Pham Nhat Vuong, is financing the gigantic project. His fortune is estimated at US$26.1 billion.
In addition to its enormous capacity, the focus is on technology:
- The turf is to be replaceable within 6 to 10 hours.
- The intelligent seating system features 5G connectivity and real-time security monitoring.
- Environmentally friendly technology: Recycles 70% of clean water, provides UV protection, and ensures natural ventilation to reduce the energy consumption of the air conditioning system.
- The VIP area is reserved exclusively for receiving international heads of state.
With 114,000 seats, the "May Day Stadium" in North Korea is currently the largest soccer and athletics arena in the world. Even the Hassan II Stadium in Morocco, which is currently being built for the 2030 World Cup and will have a capacity of 115,000, will be smaller than the Trong Dong Stadium. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, is another stadium with 132,000 seats in a similar vein, but it is a cricket-only stadium.
Vietnam plans to host major events
The stadium is scheduled for completion in August 2028, and the entire transport system, the new urban area, and the associated facilities of the Olympic sports city are to be completed by 2035. With this large-scale infrastructure investment, Vietnam is laying the foundation for the country to host international events such as the World Cup, the Olympic Games, or continental tournaments in the future.
It remains to be seen whether the project will actually be implemented as planned. But one thing is already clear: Vietnam is thinking big.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
