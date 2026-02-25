Dispute over opening up the labor market to foreigners

A look at Germany: warning against undesirable developments

The union points to experiences in Germany. There, the rules for foreign apprentices have already been relaxed – with sometimes dramatic consequences. According to vida reports, families in countries of origin often pay large sums (up to 20,000 euros) to placement agencies, sometimes for fake language certificates. The young people then arrive in Germany in debt, end up in precarious living conditions, and often drop out of training due to excessive demands or financial hardship. The dropout rate in the first year is over 50 percent.