"Betrayal of young people"
Dispute over opening up the labor market to foreigners
The federal government wants to develop a comprehensive skilled labor strategy starting in March 2026. The reasons for this are the aging of society and the increasing labor shortage. Among other things, there are plans to expand the so-called Red-White-Red Card for workers from third countries (i.e., countries outside the EU). But this is precisely where the vida union is now sounding the alarm.
At a press conference on Wednesday, vida boss Roman Hebenstreit, his deputy Olivia Janisch, and migration researcher Judith Kohlenberger from the Vienna University of Economics and Business clearly criticized the government's plans. Their message: more immigration for the job market, yes – but not at any price.
Why the criticism of the red-white-red card?
At first glance, the idea sounds simple: companies that cannot find skilled workers should be able to recruit personnel from non-EU countries more easily. However, the union sees several problems with this.
The experts are particularly critical of two specific plans. First: opening up the Red-White-Red Card to apprentices aged 18 and over from third countries. Second: extending it to temporary employment agencies (i.e., companies that hire out personnel).
The core problem: dependency
Migration researcher Judith Kohlenberger explains what the real danger is: when a person's residence status is directly linked to a specific job and a specific employer, a strong power imbalance arises. Those who lose their jobs also lose their right of residence.
"This means that those affected often don't dare to report abuses," says Kohlenberger. "Anyone who knows that complaining could cost them not only their job but also their livelihood in Austria prefers to remain silent – even if their pay is too low or their working conditions are poor." Language barriers and ignorance of one's own rights further exacerbate the problem.
Apprentices from abroad – despite high youth unemployment?
The union finds the plan to recruit apprentices from third countries particularly incomprehensible. Olivia Janisch, deputy chairwoman of vida, cites current figures: over 13,500 young people are currently looking for an apprenticeship in Austria. Youth unemployment (under 25 years of age) stands at 10.5 percent, with a total of more than 70,000 young people unemployed or in training.
"Before we bring young people from distant countries, we must give those who are already here a perspective," Janisch demands. It is unacceptable for companies not to provide training but then want to bring in staff from abroad. Anyone who lets young people in Austria down is "betraying their own youth."
A look at Germany: warning against undesirable developments
The union points to experiences in Germany. There, the rules for foreign apprentices have already been relaxed – with sometimes dramatic consequences. According to vida reports, families in countries of origin often pay large sums (up to 20,000 euros) to placement agencies, sometimes for fake language certificates. The young people then arrive in Germany in debt, end up in precarious living conditions, and often drop out of training due to excessive demands or financial hardship. The dropout rate in the first year is over 50 percent.
What is the union demanding?
Vida fully recognizes that the Austrian labor market needs immigration. However, it is calling for clear rules to prevent exploitation and make use of existing potential:
- Qualify existing unemployed people: Around 463,000 people are registered with the AMS. They need better training opportunities before new workers are recruited.
- Wages as a benchmark: Occupations should only be considered shortage occupations if they are also paid above average. Hebenstreit: "If a company is desperately looking for staff but wages are not rising, then it is not a real shortage."
- Abolish employer loyalty: From the employee's point of view, the Red-White-Red Card should apply to every employer in Austria, not just one. This would reduce dependency.
- More controls: Companies that employ personnel from third countries must be subject to stricter controls. Permits should be revoked in cases of abuse.
- Distribute costs fairly: Companies that bring in workers should also contribute to the costs of infrastructure, such as housing, schools, etc.
Experts setting the course
Migration researcher Kohlenberger summarizes: "Austria needs labor migration—but under fair conditions. It needs rapid language support, affordable housing, and equal access to education. Only if we understand migration as a comprehensive integration project will both sides benefit: the new arrivals and society." Politicians must now set the right course.
