Quacks travel to Vienna specifically for cosmetic surgery

Expensive – and still illegal

Surprisingly, price is rarely the argument. According to Beck, many of these providers charge two-thirds to three-quarters of the usual fees, and in some cases even the full amount. Cheap it is not. They advertise with dozens of before-and-after photos. Lips, cheeks, chin – perfectly staged. Scrolling through, you get the impression that if so many people are doing it, it can't be wrong. However, cases from Vienna and Lower Austria paint a different picture. A few months ago, a facelift was performed in an Airbnb apartment. Recently, an arrested beautician offered major procedures, including anesthesia, in a basement.

8,000 euros for illegal treatment

Beck is currently dealing with a particularly drastic case: a patient was injected with hyaluronic acid in her breasts and buttocks for over 8,000 euros – a treatment that is illegal in this form. "We are now working on reversing the consequences." It remains to be seen whether there will be any permanent damage.