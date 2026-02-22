Bundesliga clash
Red Bull Salzburg thrashes LASK 5-1
Coach effect at Red Bull Salzburg: The runners-up won 5-1 at LASK in the Bundesliga clash on Sunday, the first game under new coach Daniel Beichler.
As a reward, Salzburg remain at the top of the table after the 20th round, two points ahead of defending champions Sturm Graz and three points ahead of Linz. In their first game since parting ways with Thomas Letsch, the visitors not only played successfully, but also produced some impressive football.
Kerim Alajbegovic (6th), Karim Konate (10th, 64th), Sota Kitano (37th), and Damir Redzic (94th) scored for the Salzburg team, who appeared to be transformed. After winless performances against Austria (0-2) and GAK (1-1), they once again secured three points.
For Linz, a goal from Sasa Kalajdzic (18th minute) was not enough to take home any points. Salzburg is the first team to qualify for the championship group. Before the league is divided, they will face Hartberg and Rapid in Vienna. For Linz, a series of 13 unbeaten competitive games came to an end. They will still face Austria away and WAC at home.
Schuster injured during warm-up
Beichler had actually wanted to make a change to his starting lineup from the GAK game under his predecessor. However, center back Jannik Schuster injured himself during warm-up, which is why Tim Drexler was allowed to start after all. LASK had two new faces in their attacking trio. Instead of the ill Krystof Danek and Samuel Adeniran, Christoph Lang and Moses Usor were given a chance to prove themselves from the start.
However, it was the Salzburg team who immediately took control in front of 13,669 spectators and wanted to show a reaction. The early lead played into their hands. After Stefan Lainer won the ball, Alajbegovic shot with his left foot from 20 meters and found the corner. Konate, who was not attacked enough, completed the double strike after Frans Krätzig had quickly taken a free kick in his own half to the striker.
Kalajdzic heel goal
However, Linz did not give up and were rewarded with a goal. Kalajdzic, standing directly in front of Salzburg goalkeeper Alexander Schlager, deflected a shot from Lang slightly with his heel. Sascha Horvath had initiated the move superbly from his own half. The game remained a thrilling exchange of blows. With a 2-1 advantage, Edmund Baidoo played the ball to Konate, but Usor rushed back to prevent him from scoring (25').
Usor then took center stage at the other end, shooting wide from a perfect position after a textbook counterattack, partly because the ball had bounced slightly beforehand (32'). This came back to haunt them, as Alajbegovic and Kitano were given too much space and the latter surprised Lukas Jungwirth from a tight angle. Salzburg had more than 70 percent possession, won the decisive challenges and shone with ruthless efficiency.
Konate double thanks to header
After the restart, George Bello could have given Linz a lightning start after less than 30 seconds, but his shot was blocked by Lainer's knee. Kasper Jörgensen failed to beat Schlager (58'), Horvath shot wide (59'). There were no more top chances for the home side, with Salzburg sitting much deeper but remaining dangerous. After a Krätzig corner, Konate rose highest at the near post and headed home. Jungwirth prevented the 21-year-old from Ivory Coast from completing his hat-trick (70'), and he also saved an Alajbegovic shot (73').
The final word went to "Joker" Redzic with a spectacular finish into the top corner. After a 3-0 home win, Salzburg won both regular season matches against LASK for the first time since 2020/21. LASK failed to win for the first time in their fifth home league game under Dietmar Kühbauer. After the 1-1 draw in Ried, where they had avoided defeat at the last second, they failed to pick up three points for the second time in a row.
LASK – Red Bull Salzburg 1-5 (1-3)
Linz, Raiffeisen Arena, 13,669 spectators, referee Harkam.
Goals: 0-1 (6') Alajbegovic, 0-2 (10') Konate, 1-2 (18') Kalajdzic, 1-3 (37') Kitano, 1-4 (64') Konate, 1-5 (94') Redzic
LASK: Jungwirth – Mbuyamba, Tornich, Andrade – Jörgensen, Bogarde (90. Coulibaly), Horvath, Bello (90. Kacavenda) – Kalajdzic (81. Entrup), Lang (67. Adeniran), Usor (81. Flecker)
Salzburg: Schlager – Lainer, Gadou, Drexler, Krätzig (90. Terzic) - Diabate, Kitano (67. Yeo) – Baidoo (84. Redzic), Bidstrup, Alajbegovic (90. Bischoff) - Konate (84. Onisiwo)
Yellow cards: None and Lainer
