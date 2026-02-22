Red Bull Salzburg thrashes LASK 5-1

The final word went to "Joker" Redzic with a spectacular finish into the top corner. After a 3-0 home win, Salzburg won both regular season matches against LASK for the first time since 2020/21. LASK failed to win for the first time in their fifth home league game under Dietmar Kühbauer. After the 1-1 draw in Ried, where they had avoided defeat at the last second, they failed to pick up three points for the second time in a row.