Tragedy involving skier
Father stuck headfirst in deep snow – dead
Dramatic scenes unfolded on Saturday afternoon in the Zillertal Arena ski resort in Tyrol: a 52-year-old Dutch man was skiing in the open ski area when he fell and became stuck headfirst in deep snow. His wife and daughter raised the alarm when he failed to show up at the meeting point. The man died in the evening at a hospital in Innsbruck.
The accident occurred at around 3:45 p.m. in the municipality of Rohrberg. The 52-year-old Dutchman was skiing downhill with his wife and daughter on the red-marked slope No. 13a when he suddenly decided to ski into the open ski area alone.
Suddenly out of reach
It was a fatal decision! "When the Dutchman did not show up at the agreed meeting point and could not be reached by phone, his wife alerted the mountain railway employees," the police reported.
At around 4:15 p.m., they found the skier near the "Gründlalm," about seven meters off the piste in open terrain. The 52-year-old was stuck upside down in the snow! "He was dug out and immediately resuscitated," investigators continued. On Sunday, pictures of the accident site emerged.
Helicopter flight not possible
Resuscitation was then taken over by the emergency doctor who arrived in the "Martin 7" emergency helicopter. After a successful terrestrial rescue—a helicopter flight was apparently not possible due to poor visibility—the victim was taken to Innsbruck Hospital by ambulance.
Lost the fight for survival
There, the Dutchman lost his fight for survival. As the police explained on Sunday in response to a question from "Krone," the 52-year-old died on Saturday evening.
Similar drama in St. Anton
A similar accident had already occurred in St. Anton am Arlberg at the beginning of this week. An 18-year-old Austrian fell in the open ski area, got stuck upside down in deep snow, and was unable to free himself. Despite a rapid rescue chain and rope rescue by the emergency helicopter, the young man died in the hospital.
