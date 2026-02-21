German Bundesliga
Gregerl scores for Augsburg – Bayern almost stumbles
After a largely commanding performance, FC Bayern Munich's next victory in the German Bundesliga was ultimately in doubt! Despite a 3-0 lead at one point, they only managed a 3-2 win against Eintracht Frankfurt in the end. Meanwhile, ÖFB team striker Michael Gregoritsch played a key role as a substitute, scoring a penalty to secure Augsburg's 3-2 win in Wolfsburg.
In the race for Champions League places, Hoffenheim and Leverkusen suffered setbacks. Third-placed TSG, coached by Christian Ilzer, had to settle for a 2-2 draw at mid-table 1. FC Köln. Bayer Leverkusen (6th) lost a weak soccer game in Berlin against Union 0-1.
Laimer was once again absent.
In Munich, fans saw an exciting game in the end because Bayern suddenly became careless after taking a 3-0 lead. On their way to their 19th win after 23 rounds, Vincent Kompany's team initially struck via set pieces. Aleksandar Pavlovic in the backcourt after a long corner variation (16th minute) and Harry Kane with a header after an extended corner (20th minute) gave Bayern a comfortable 2-0 lead at halftime. With his 28th goal of the season, striker Kane then sealed the deal (68th minute).
But Jonathan Burkardt pulled one back for Frankfurt, who were weakened by substitutions, with a penalty (77'). And Arnaud Kalimuendo benefited from a superb cross from Joshua Kimmich (86'). It was a bitter blow for Bayern: Alphonso Davies, who has been out for much of the season with a cruciate ligament rupture, had to leave the pitch injured shortly after the start of the second half. Konrad Laimer, who had recently made his comeback after a muscle fiber tear, was also missing again, apparently injured.
Gregoritsch came on and scored
In Wolfsburg, Gregoritsch only came on in the 81st minute with the score at 1-2 to Augsburg. Shortly afterwards, the ÖFB team striker confidently converted a penalty to make it 2-2. This was preceded by a curious handball by Wolfsburg's Denis Vavro. Elvis Rexhbecaj completed the comeback, scoring with a well-placed low shot in the 93rd minute to make it 3-2 for Augsburg and increase Wolfsburg's relegation worries.
Hoffenheim remains third after dropping points – pursuers Stuttgart and Leipzig now have the chance to close the gap on TSG to one and two points respectively. Ragnar Ache gave Cologne the lead with an overhead kick (15'). Ozan Kabak (45') and Andrej Kramaric (60') turned the tide for Hoffenheim. Three minutes after taking the lead, however, Ilzer's team ran into a counterattack, with Said El Mala making it 2-2.
Leverkusen lost 1-0 at Union Berlin – Rani Khedira showed his finesse with a lob over Janis Blaswich (28'). Union then shut up shop with the two Austrians Leopold Querfeld and Christopher Trimmel. It was only in the last quarter of an hour that Leverkusen had their first direct shot on the Berlin goal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.