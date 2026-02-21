Gregerl scores for Augsburg – Bayern almost stumbles

But Jonathan Burkardt pulled one back for Frankfurt, who were weakened by substitutions, with a penalty (77'). And Arnaud Kalimuendo benefited from a superb cross from Joshua Kimmich (86'). It was a bitter blow for Bayern: Alphonso Davies, who has been out for much of the season with a cruciate ligament rupture, had to leave the pitch injured shortly after the start of the second half. Konrad Laimer, who had recently made his comeback after a muscle fiber tear, was also missing again, apparently injured.