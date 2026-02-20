US Supreme Court overturns Trump’s global tariffs

Among other things, the US president invoked the Emergency Act when he first announced country-specific tariffs at the beginning of April, which affect dozens of US trading partners. His administration then granted deadlines so that the countries could continue to negotiate with the United States. As a result, some of the tariff rates changed, and an agreement was reached in the case of the EU, among others. Since the beginning of August, a tariff rate of 15 percent has been in effect on imports of most EU products into the US.