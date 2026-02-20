Feminist as victim
Cyberbullying: First arrest warrant in Austria
A Viennese feminist accused a man from the clubbing scene of numerous sexual assaults. He then began stalking the woman on social media channels, even accusing her of criminal acts in his posts. Until the public prosecutor's office issued an arrest warrant for him.
Fredi Ferkova is now quite well known, and not just in legal circles. After all, in 2025, with the help of her lawyer Philipp Springer, she brought about the introduction of the so-called dick pic paragraph. Since September 1, it has been a criminal offense in this country to send unsolicited genital images to other people, regardless of the means used.
Private investigations in the clubbing scene
But now we are talking about another "campaign" that the feminist launched about two years ago. At that time, she used social media channels to call on women who had been victims of sexual abuse at clubs to contact her.
The constitutional state has now responded to digital violence with appropriate severity for the first time. My client is, of course, very relieved about this.
Fredi Ferkovas Anwalt Philipp Springer
Bild: Klemens Groh
Conclusion: The 33-year-old soon received clear messages from numerous victims – from which it was clear that the same men were repeatedly committing assaults.
Among them: a party organizer. Ferkova then wrote about him in detail in posts, making him identifiable to scene insiders. This had consequences for him: he hardly got any more jobs and his career collapsed.
A criminal case with an uncertain outcome
His revenge: he began to stalk his adversary, spreading lies about her on the internet, publishing her private address, and even accusing her of illegal activities. In rapid succession, over a long period of time.
Unfortunately, my client overreacted to the unjustified accusations against him. He will explain the reasons for his actions in his trial.
Marcus Januschke, der Verteidiger des Beschuldigten
Bild: Zwefo
As a result, the public prosecutor's office recently issued an arrest warrant against him. What is sensational about this is that it was the first arrest warrant issued in Austria for cyberbullying. The accused could not be located at first, but on Wednesday he turned himself in to the authorities. After a long interrogation and his pledge to refrain from making any further comments about Ferkova in the future, he was released.
If he violates the condition, he faces serious detention. A trial is pending anyway.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.