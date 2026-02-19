LIVE: Will our combined athletes manage to catch up?

Catch-up race in deep snow

In the Olympic premiere of the new format with only two athletes and ten cross-country skiing laps of 1.5 km each, Rettenegger and Lamparter started the race 29 seconds behind the Germans, who were leading after the ski jumping, but were only eight seconds behind the bronze medal position. Rettenegger quickly caught up with the Finns and Japanese who had started ahead of him in very deep conditions due to fresh snow and handed over to World Cup leader Lamparter in third place at the first changeover.