Major security breach
Vienna: Unknown individuals climb onto prison roof for video
Several videos are currently circulating on the social media platform TikTok that are causing quite a stir. Apparently, several people managed to exploit a security breach and climb onto the roof of the Vienna-Josefstadt prison. The Ministry of Justice has been informed, but has not yet taken any additional measures.
One would assume that Austria's largest prison would be one of the most secure places in the entire country. However, unknown individuals have apparently put a damper on that assumption: numerous videos are currently circulating on TikTok, which are also available to the "Krone" newspaper, filming the "gray house" from close range. What is behind this?
Climbed onto the roof via scaffolding
According to information obtained by the "Krone," the incident took place at the end of November or beginning of December. It is believed to have involved four masked individuals who climbed onto the roof of the courthouse next to the prison from Landesgerichtsstraße via scaffolding—the prison has been undergoing renovation since 2023. Apparently, this was not the only time: a TikTok account published videos from the roof over a longer period of time, showing the individuals walking across the roof and zooming in on the detention rooms.
WEGA in action
The unknown individuals were then reportedly removed from the roof by the WEGA special unit, presumably in the area of the visitor center. However, as an insider from Josefstadt confirmed to the "Krone," the "climbers" were never directly on the roof of the prison. For security reasons, the roof is separated from the courthouse by massive rolls of barbed wire.
The Ministry of Justice has been informed at the request of the Krone, but no additional security measures have apparently been taken so far. In a report, Zeit im Bild emphasized that such daring actions could be used to smuggle objects into the prison.
