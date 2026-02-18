Vienna: Unknown individuals climb onto prison roof for video

Climbed onto the roof via scaffolding

According to information obtained by the "Krone," the incident took place at the end of November or beginning of December. It is believed to have involved four masked individuals who climbed onto the roof of the courthouse next to the prison from Landesgerichtsstraße via scaffolding—the prison has been undergoing renovation since 2023. Apparently, this was not the only time: a TikTok account published videos from the roof over a longer period of time, showing the individuals walking across the roof and zooming in on the detention rooms.