Rapid leaves fans at home for away derbies

Fed up

"We want to see Rapid," chanted the away fans, who were allowed back for the first time since the derby incidents in September 2024, as the twelfth consecutive competitive game without a win loomed menacingly. Shortly before the scandal, they were chanting: "We've had enough." Coach Johannes Hoff Thorup, who remains winless, noted that he understood the fans' disappointment. "But of course, frustration should not be expressed in the way it was at the end of the game," said the Dane. In the 90th minute, several rockets were thrown onto the pitch, forcing the match to be interrupted. The remaining four minutes were played to the end. At least it ended peacefully. However, the aftermath is far from over.