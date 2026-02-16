After rocket scandal:
Rapid leaves fans at home for away derbies
Rapid will keep its own fans at home for away derbies in future. On its own initiative. This is the Hütteldorf club's initial response to Sunday's rocket scandal in Vienna's Favoriten district.
"While we understand the frustration and disappointment over the negative sporting streak, which the Green-Whites are keen to end as quickly as possible, it is unacceptable for this to result in dangerous actions such as the firing of firecrackers or flares," Rapid began in its statement on Monday. The first concrete measure: the club will "refrain from requesting tickets for the guest sector at away derbies until further notice." This means no Rapid fans at away derbies. We've been here before. Until Sunday.
Wrabetz appeals for solidarity
"We regret these incidents and distance ourselves from them in the strongest possible terms. Yesterday's misconduct by a small minority of supporters has caused additional damage to SK Rapid in what is already a very difficult situation, and we appeal to all Rapid fans to show solidarity," said club president Alexander Wrabetz: "Only together will it be possible to stop the current negative run of form and move towards a positive future."
This is the club's first reaction of its own accord to Sunday's incidents. The Bundesliga's punishment is still pending. A sector ban and a fine are expected.
Fed up
"We want to see Rapid," chanted the away fans, who were allowed back for the first time since the derby incidents in September 2024, as the twelfth consecutive competitive game without a win loomed menacingly. Shortly before the scandal, they were chanting: "We've had enough." Coach Johannes Hoff Thorup, who remains winless, noted that he understood the fans' disappointment. "But of course, frustration should not be expressed in the way it was at the end of the game," said the Dane. In the 90th minute, several rockets were thrown onto the pitch, forcing the match to be interrupted. The remaining four minutes were played to the end. At least it ended peacefully. However, the aftermath is far from over.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
