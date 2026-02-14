Girl (13) dies in hospital after sledding accident

The students were apparently wearing helmets

"It's a tragedy," Renate Matthias, headmistress of Luitpold Gymnasium, told Munich's "tz" newspaper, confirming the death of her student. She did not want to give any details about the other people involved or the circumstances of the accident when asked. Matthias was also unable to provide any information about the health of the second girl involved in the accident. She only learned from the teachers that the children had been instructed before the sledding trip and were properly equipped in accordance with the helmet requirement in the Salzburg region for children under 15. "Of course" they were wearing helmets, the school principal emphasized. Meanwhile, the police announced that they would conduct further investigations into the case.