Tragedy at ski camp
Girl (13) dies in hospital after sledding accident
Sad news from a hospital in Salzburg: one of the two 13-year-old girls who crashed into a tree while sledding on Thursday has now succumbed to her serious injuries. The two children were from Bavaria and were on a school ski camp in the small community of Rauris.
The serious accident occurred on Thursday morning at around 11:20 a.m. in the local ski resort: while sledding, the two schoolgirls veered off the slope and crashed into a tree next to the sledding track. One girl was treated immediately by first responders. The second girl fell about 16 meters into a wooded area after the accident.
13-year-old is from Munich
She was found and treated there. Both were immediately taken to the hospital by helicopter. Now came the sad confirmation that one of the two girls involved in the accident had succumbed to her serious injuries on Friday. The two schoolgirls are from Munich and were on a ski camp with their school in Rauris.
The students were apparently wearing helmets
"It's a tragedy," Renate Matthias, headmistress of Luitpold Gymnasium, told Munich's "tz" newspaper, confirming the death of her student. She did not want to give any details about the other people involved or the circumstances of the accident when asked. Matthias was also unable to provide any information about the health of the second girl involved in the accident. She only learned from the teachers that the children had been instructed before the sledding trip and were properly equipped in accordance with the helmet requirement in the Salzburg region for children under 15. "Of course" they were wearing helmets, the school principal emphasized. Meanwhile, the police announced that they would conduct further investigations into the case.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
