Tyrolean (32) ripped off
Thousands of euros for empty “love coach” nonsense
When hearts beat faster on Valentine's Day, dubious love coaches sense a big business opportunity. A 32-year-old Tyrolean fell into the love trap and is now left with nothing but expensive phrases.
Red roses, cheesy hearts, couples in love on the streets – for many, Valentine's Day is the most beautiful day of the year. Others, however, feel particularly painfully what they are missing: love, closeness, and someone by their side.
It is precisely these longings, which are particularly strong on the "day of love," that self-proclaimed "love coaches" shamelessly exploit. They sell hope – at prices that are out of all proportion to the service offered.
Tyrolean hoped for true love
A 32-year-old Tyrolean man also recently fell into the love trap. He was promised that he would become "irresistible" – seven dates in seven days, including a guarantee of success. The cost: a whopping 2,500 euros! "What I got was outdated videos, empty phrases, and tips that can be found for free on the internet," says the love-hungry man today, ashamed of his gullibility.
Skillfully pressured in a video call
The coaching was sold in clever video calls. "I was put under enormous pressure. Without any time to think, I had to click through a form – including waiving my right of withdrawal," recalls the single man.
In principle, a 14-day right of withdrawal applies – even if those affected clicked on a waiver in the heat of the moment.
Der Anwalt des 32-Jährigen
But this is precisely the crux of the matter: "Legally, such contracts are often not watertight," emphasizes an Innsbruck lawyer who wants to fight for his client to have the contract declared invalid. "Service contracts initiated by telephone require written double confirmation. In addition, a 14-day right of withdrawal generally applies – even if those affected clicked on a waiver in the heat of the moment."
Let's hope that the 32-year-old's longing for love doesn't leave a hole in his bank account. "At least he has learned from this case that you can't buy love – and certainly not with flimsy tips for a total of €2,500," explains the lawyer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
