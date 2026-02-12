Niessl’s candidacy: Hofer now rejects top job

Hofer fears "endless discussions"

And that is precisely why Hofer now wants to concentrate on Emerald Horizon Aktiengesellschaft, "there is a lot going on there that I am looking forward to," Hofer said in an interview with "Krone." Niessl's candidacy "makes it impossible for me to become managing director at Binder-Leitl," the former FPÖ leader said in no uncertain terms. He fears discussions in the election campaign for the Hofburg if he becomes managing director of a company "in which a prominent shareholder may run against the party for which I myself ran."