LIVE: Olympic medal hunt in the women’s Super-G

"Apparently, I need a little pressure in my life. At my last Olympic Games, I knew that if I didn't give it my all today, I would lose. I fought hard. I made a few mistakes and certainly didn't ski cleanly everywhere, but it doesn't matter," Hütter beamed at the finish line. "It was very turbulent to finish fourth in the downhill. I knew that today it was all up to me. When I stood at the start house, I knew that I was seeing the rings in the start house for the last time."