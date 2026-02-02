Brand new tram tracks are already crumbling

Wiener Linien goes on to explain that rail breaks occur more frequently in cold weather or when there are significant temperature fluctuations. Steel contracts at low temperatures, which can lead to breaks, especially at welded seams or in areas subject to wear and tear. For this reason, employees are on duty more often in winter to repair such damage quickly. Wiener Linien does not respond to questions from "Krone" about construction problems or sloppiness – but it does not rule this out either.