Crack in the steel
Brand new tram tracks are already crumbling
Barely four months in operation and damage to the tracks is already slowing down the new tram line 27. Speed must be reduced at Schukowitzgasse. The "Krone" took a look around and actually found a crack in the track. What do Wiener Linien have to say about this?
Line 27 is less than four months old—and already causing trouble. Trams have to slow down on the new section near Schukowitzgasse station. The reason: damage to the tracks. There is intense speculation on the internet about what exactly is behind this. There is talk of "broken rails," botched construction, and poor quality.
"Krone" takes a look around
Krone took a look around the site. The affected area is clearly visible and operations are restricted. Two tram drivers, interviewed independently of each other, express doubts about the execution of the construction work. There is talk of possible problems with the laying of the tracks. They do not want their names to be mentioned.
Wiener Linien confirms break
One thing is certain: the speed restriction exists—and it has been officially confirmed. Wiener Linien responded to an inquiry from the "Krone." The written response states: "We are aware of the speed restriction. It is due to weather-related damage to a weld seam, which will be repaired as soon as possible."
Wiener Linien goes on to explain that rail breaks occur more frequently in cold weather or when there are significant temperature fluctuations. Steel contracts at low temperatures, which can lead to breaks, especially at welded seams or in areas subject to wear and tear. For this reason, employees are on duty more often in winter to repair such damage quickly. Wiener Linien does not respond to questions from "Krone" about construction problems or sloppiness – but it does not rule this out either.
Already indications of further locations
There is heated debate on the internet as to whether this is simply an expansion joint – i.e., a technically planned element. Wiener Linien also comments indirectly on this: it is damage, not a planned joint. However, there are no other speed restrictions on the new section of line 27. However, there is already talk of other locations on the internet.
Higher price for lower quality
The debate is certainly heated. At the beginning of the year, the price of the annual ticket was increased, while now, of all things, a new line is showing weaknesses. Critics see this as a fatal signal for the quality of the public transport infrastructure. There is talk of a quick repair, but Wiener Linien has not given any specific dates.
No impact on the timetable
At least they are trying to reassure the public: the temporary speed restriction at Schukowitzgasse has "no impact on the interval stability of line 27." Whether this is an isolated case or an early warning sign remains to be seen. One thing is clear: line 27 has barely started, and already it is being slowed down.
