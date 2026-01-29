2026 World Cup: This is where the Austrian national team will set up camp

Rangnick's "absolute dream location"

"Santa Barbara was my absolute dream location—because of the first-class training conditions and the perfect environment that awaits the team. I am convinced that every player will feel at home there and that we will be able to prepare ourselves optimally for our tasks. I am very pleased that (ÖFB Managing Director, note) Bernhard Neuhold, together with our team managers Lennart Coerdt and Mario Margreiter, were able to finalize this arrangement," team manager Ralf Rangnick is quoted as saying.