Rangnick's "dream location"

2026 World Cup: This is where the Austrian national team will set up camp

Nachrichten
29.01.2026 17:03
The Austrian national team will be based in California.
The Austrian national team will be based in California.(Bild: GEPA)
Our national team will set up camp in the Santa Barbara area on the California Pacific coast during the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Goleta will serve as accommodation, offering ideal conditions for focused tournament preparation and sustainable regeneration, as the ÖFB announced in a press release on Thursday.

"The quiet, natural location right by the ocean, the modern infrastructure, and the spacious outdoor facilities completely won over team manager Ralf Rangnick during his tour in December," according to the ÖFB statement.

The ÖFB team will train at the University of California in Santa Barbara, which has extensive and modern sports facilities. Harder Stadium, with around 17,000 seats, will serve as the central training venue.

Rangnick's "absolute dream location"
"Santa Barbara was my absolute dream location—because of the first-class training conditions and the perfect environment that awaits the team. I am convinced that every player will feel at home there and that we will be able to prepare ourselves optimally for our tasks. I am very pleased that (ÖFB Managing Director, note) Bernhard Neuhold, together with our team managers Lennart Coerdt and Mario Margreiter, were able to finalize this arrangement," team manager Ralf Rangnick is quoted as saying.

Ralf Rangnick and captain David Alaba
Ralf Rangnick and captain David Alaba(Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)

Although the ÖFB team will not play any of their three group matches in the Los Angeles area, their World Cup opener against Jordan (June 17, 6 a.m. CEST) will take place in Santa Clara, south of San Francisco, California. The other group matches against Argentina (June 22, 7 p.m. CEST) and Algeria (June 28, 4 a.m. CEST) will take place in Dallas and Kansas City, respectively.

