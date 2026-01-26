SPÖ leaders take aim at federal government after losses

It was a pitch-black Sunday for the SPÖ in St. Pölten, once a stronghold of the party. The former railway stronghold has fallen: Mayor Matthias Stadler and his party suffered a bitter defeat in St. Pölten, losing more than 13 percent of the vote. For the first time since 1960, the SPÖ now has to look for a coalition partner. On election night, the phones were ringing off the hook in the red ranks – after all, internally, they had only expected a narrow loss of the absolute majority, if anything. A calculation that, on balance, did not work out at all. "So what were the causes of the bitter losses?" people in Lower Austria are asking themselves.