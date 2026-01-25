Offensive continues
Karner: “Deportations are now becoming the norm!”
Last night, another Afghan repeat offender was deported from Austria via Istanbul directly to Kabul. There, the 33-year-old was handed over to the relevant authorities by representatives of the Austrian authorities. The Afghan had spent around half of his time in Austria in prison.
The man entered Austria in July 2015 and was convicted six times, including for multiple serious violent crimes. He has a total of nine criminal records.
He spent around five years of his total 10.5 years in Austria in prison. After serving his last prison sentence, he was immediately taken into custody and deported.
Certificate of return issued
According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI), the 33-year-old was one of the offenders identified by a delegation from the Afghan administration in Vienna last year and for whom a so-called return certificate was issued by the Afghan administration at a technical and operational level.
Deportation already lawful in 2018
Interestingly, the Federal Administrative Court confirmed the legality of the deportation back in October 2018. However, this was not carried out by the then Minister of the Interior, Herbert Kickl. The Afghan then reoffended.
Karner: "Step by step"
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner reaffirmed the government's course: "The deportation offensive continues. Even to Syria and Afghanistan, deportations will gradually become the norm rather than the exception!"
Just last Friday, the deportation figures for 2025 were presented. According to these figures, for the first time in the Second Republic, more than 14,000 criminals and illegal immigrants had to leave the country – more than ever before.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
