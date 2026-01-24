Australian Open: Sinner stumbles, limps—and wins

With the score at 4-6, 6-3, 1-2, Sinner received treatment for the first time. But the massage on his legs did not seem to have any effect at first. The South Tyrolean was limping across the court. "I don't know what to do," the 24-year-old said to his coaching team. At 1:3, Sinner lost his serve before the match was interrupted due to the heat so that the roof over Rod Laver Arena could be closed. Sinner disappeared into the locker room to cool down.