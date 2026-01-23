Ferrari presentation
This is Lewis Hamilton’s new destiny car
Can this car rekindle the love between Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton? On Friday, the Scuderia unveiled its car for the new season. It will play a decisive role in determining the British driver's sporting fate.
The choice of color at Ferrari is, of course, no surprise. Anything other than a red design would be a real scandal at the traditional racing team. There was no such scandal on Friday – in Maranello, a new "red goddess" was unveiled. However, it also impresses with striking white elements.
Here is the new SF-26:
As much as tradition is held in high regard by the Italians, this year it is time for a fresh start. After all, not much went according to plan for the Scuderia last season.
They had to bow out of the title race early on – the hype surrounding Hamilton's signing soon gave way to disillusionment and ultimately frustration.
Here is the presentation in video:
Leclerc to win, Hamilton to deliver
The aim is to return to success in 2026. Both Charles Leclerc, who often got the most out of the available resources last year and is expected to compete for victories this year, and veteran Hamilton.
For the Briton – seven-time Formula 1 world champion, no less – this is a fateful year. At the end of last season, the helplessness and frustration were written all over his face. If things don't improve with the new car, Ferrari is likely to pull the plug on the project – and Hamilton may well draw a line under his otherwise successful career.
Rule revolution
And there's something else to consider: in 2026, Formula 1 will undergo its biggest rule revolution in more than ten years. Among other things, the cars will be shorter and narrower, and they will also be powered by new engines. The new season starts in Australia on March 8.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.