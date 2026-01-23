Kickoff in Kitzbühel! Super-G LIVE from 11:30 a.m.

Super-G in Kitzbühel
The Kitzbühel overture takes place with hopes for a red-white-red skiing festival. In today's Super-G, Austria's men's alpine speed team has high hopes after six podium finishes so far this season. "The Super-G is definitely a big highlight," said ÖSV team leader Vincent Kriechmayr before the race, which is more than just a prelude to Saturday's traditional Hahnenkamm downhill.
"The Super-G certainly doesn't have the same status as the downhill, that's clear. But if you can pick one Super-G in the World Cup circuit, it's the one in Kitzbühel. Also because of the history with Hermann (Maier)," said Kriechmayr. Maier holds the record with five Super-G victories in Kitz. Kriechmayr triumphed in 2021. On Thursday, the 34-year-old left open whether this would be the last Streif weekend of his successful career. "We'll see. I'm really enjoying it at the moment."
Podium guaranteed in the Super-G
Unlike in the downhill, the hope for a sea of red-white-red celebrations in the Super-G is also supported by empirical evidence. With season winners Kriechmayr and Marco Schwarz and a total of six podium places by four different riders, Austria is the most successful nation of the season so far. In addition to Kriechmayr and Schwarz, Raphael Haaser (third twice) and Stefan Babinsky (second) have also made it onto the podium in the five races. The Kitz statistics further fuel the optimism, as the Streif-Alm almost guarantees a podium finish: in 22 races of the second-fastest speed discipline to date, only in 2019 did no ÖSV skier make it onto the most coveted places in the Gamsstadt.
For Babinsky, the impression of success is still fresh. In the super-G in Wengen, the Styrian finished second behind Giovanni Franzoni, making it onto the podium for the first time. "It was a brutally beautiful moment in my career. Nevertheless, it's not a wish list and I have to do my homework. I'm still the same person." Babinsky said he looks forward to Kitzbühel every year, not only because he finished fourth in the downhill two years ago. "From day one, there is such enthusiasm for the race and our sport. So many people turn out that we can ski from the top of the mountain down to the valley. That's what makes it so beautiful."
Haaser surprised everyone last year
Haaser had a very special yearlast year. After overstretching his cruciate ligament in December and being forced to take a break, he made a sensational comeback in the Super-G, finishing second behind Marco Odermatt. The Gams Trophy has been prominently displayed in his living room ever since. Knowing that the course suits you is certainly not a disadvantage, said Haaser, as reserved as ever in the run-up to the race. After his success last year, "the pressure is perhaps even higher because you want to perform just as well again."
"Time to shine," said Christian Mitter, sporting director of alpine skiing at the Austrian Ski Federation (ÖSV), setting the tone for a home spectacle. "As always, it takes a lot of courage to get over the edge of the Hausberg and catch the diagonal run properly." According to ÖSV head coach Marko Pfeifer, the race will once again be decided on the Hausberg. "It will be an action-packed Super-G with a lot of speed; there won't be many turns."
Hemetsberger's last chance and a debutant
For Daniel Hemetsberger, this is his last chance to qualify for the Olympics in this discipline. "I'll give it my all, but I'll probably need a win to make it. But it's great that we're doing really well as a team in the Super-G." Marco Schwarz is making his Streif debut. "The downhill training has given me important insights. I'm really looking forward to it." Lukas Feurstein, Andreas Ploier, Manuel Traninger, Vincent Wieser, and World Cup debutant Fabian Bachler complete the ÖSV lineup.
Bachler recently won a European Cup Super-G at Pass Thurn. "For a speed skier in Austria, there's nothing cooler than making your debut in Kitzbühel. I'm ready, I feel good, and if I ski my best, then it will work out there too," said the 24-year-old from Ramsau am Dachstein. Pfeifer wanted the nomination to be seen as a general sign for young racers that if you perform well, you can earn a spot. Getting a spot is "not a given, because the Super-G team is very, very strong."
