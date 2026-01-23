Kickoff in Kitzbühel! Super-G LIVE from 11:30 a.m.

For Babinsky, the impression of success is still fresh. In the super-G in Wengen, the Styrian finished second behind Giovanni Franzoni, making it onto the podium for the first time. "It was a brutally beautiful moment in my career. Nevertheless, it's not a wish list and I have to do my homework. I'm still the same person." Babinsky said he looks forward to Kitzbühel every year, not only because he finished fourth in the downhill two years ago. "From day one, there is such enthusiasm for the race and our sport. So many people turn out that we can ski from the top of the mountain down to the valley. That's what makes it so beautiful."