What the farmer says
Controversy over dead wild boar wearing glasses and a cap
A Facebook post by organic farmer Johannes Wiesmayer from Hennersdorf near Vienna caused quite a stir: he put his cap and glasses on a dead wild boar. The reactions were clear.
Johannes Wiesmayer's glasses are a trademark of the organic farmer from Hennersdorf in the Lower Austrian district of Mödling. When advertising his products, he repeatedly places them in photos as a marketing gimmick – whether for meat products, bread, beetroot, or beer bottles. But this time, he received a lot of criticism for it.
This was because he had placed the glasses on the head of a dead wild boar and also put his cap on it. He posted the picture on Facebook with the caption "Wild boar plague in Hennersdorf! But don't worry, we've got it under control."
"That's the last straw"
The reactions? Unambiguous! "That's the height of disrespect," "Thanks for dragging down the hunting community with such stupid photos," and "What a sad photo" – those were still the friendlier comments under Wiesmayer's post.
In times of factory farming and meat scandals, I find some of the reactions exaggerated and almost threatening.
Johannes Wiesmayer
"I didn't realize that my Facebook post would cause such a stir," he explains in response to a question from "Krone." The black glasses have been an integral part of his advertising for years. "I am therefore surprised that the glasses and my cap are now causing such a stir. That was never my intention," asserts the Hennersdorf native, who has been a hunter since 1997 and an organic farmer and direct marketer of game for more than 20 years.
Wild boar not hunted himself
"I didn't want to offend hunters or animal welfare NGOs. But least of all did I want to insult wildlife and nature," explains Wiesmayer. He also emphasizes that he did not hunt the wild boar himself, but purchased it from a forestry operation.
However, some of the comments under his post have given him pause for thought. "In times of factory farming and meat scandals, I find some of the reactions exaggerated and almost threatening. For me, every piece of game that is hunted represents a removal from nature that I respect and appreciate," he emphasizes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
