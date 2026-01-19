Woman who fell was taken to a brothel by rescue services

Apparently uninjured

"At first, we were told that the woman was unconscious. So it was a matter of urgency," explains Patrick Möseneder, commander of the Lambach fire department. Emergency services rappelled down from above to the injured woman, but it was not possible to rescue her via the embankment. The woman who had fallen was therefore rescued using a stretcher down the slope and carried to the ambulance that was already waiting there. It then transpired that the woman was apparently uninjured and did not need to go to hospital.