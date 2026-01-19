Curious rescue
Woman who fell was taken to a brothel by rescue services
A woman had fallen down a steep slope in Lambach (Upper Austria). A passerby who witnessed the accident alerted the emergency services, but the woman signed a waiver and did not want to go to the hospital, opting instead for a rather unexpected destination.
Instead of going to the hospital, an injured woman was taken to a brothel in Lambach on Sunday evening. A cyclist had noticed the woman falling down a steep slope over an almost vertical embankment. The victim was lying about 30 meters below the B144. The eyewitness alerted the emergency services, who assumed the worst.
Apparently uninjured
"At first, we were told that the woman was unconscious. So it was a matter of urgency," explains Patrick Möseneder, commander of the Lambach fire department. Emergency services rappelled down from above to the injured woman, but it was not possible to rescue her via the embankment. The woman who had fallen was therefore rescued using a stretcher down the slope and carried to the ambulance that was already waiting there. It then transpired that the woman was apparently uninjured and did not need to go to hospital.
Brothel instead of hospital
The woman, who was clearly intoxicated, signed a waiver and was taken by the Red Cross – at her request – to a nearby brothel. "When we returned, the Red Cross and police were standing right in front of the establishment," said Möseneder, smiling at the outcome.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
