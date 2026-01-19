Bitter! Austria eliminated in European Championship preliminary round

Four-goal lead needed for promotion

Austria survived a period of numerical inferiority unscathed, then took advantage of a double power play of their own to take a three-goal lead (23:20) for the first time. Sebastian Frimmel and Hutecek each missed the chance to make it plus four – the lead needed for promotion. The ÖHB aces did not let the victory slip away, amid the frenetic cheering of many German fans – Germany, for its part, was hoping for help from its neighbor. However, the margin of victory was not high enough, partly because Mykola Bilyk missed a seven-meter throw in the final minute with the score at 26:24.