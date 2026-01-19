Vorteilswelt
"Krone" visits

Fitness and cuddling in Vienna’s new youth detention center

Nachrichten
19.01.2026 17:00
During the day, there are teaching and educational opportunities.
During the day, there are teaching and educational opportunities.
Porträt von Viktoria Graf
Von Viktoria Graf

After serious teething problems, the prison in Simmering is now fully operational. The aim is to integrate young offenders into society. To this end, there are a number of amenities.

There are currently 168 young people in custody across Austria. This is a sad record high. Normally, the average is 130 minors.

Thirty-five of them are housed in the country's newest youth prison on the outskirts of Vienna, at Münnichplatz in Simmering. Part of Maximilian I's former hunting lodge is now reserved for juvenile offenders.

The fitness room is open daily.
The fitness room is open daily.
During the day, there are teaching and educational opportunities.
During the day, there are teaching and educational opportunities.

Full operation starts after party excesses
It was actually supposed to open in July 2024, after the former youth prison in Gerasdorf, following a number of abuses, now only houses adults. The first young inmates moved in during January 2025 while construction work was still ongoing – including party excesses and other incidents. But now full operation is starting. The renovation is finally complete.

The cells accommodate one to two people.
The cells accommodate one to two people.
The long-term visiting cell has a sofa, a kitchen, a TV, a play area for small children, and a ...
The long-term visiting cell has a sofa, a kitchen, a TV, a play area for small children, and a shower and toilet.
During their prison sentence, the young people can train for a profession, such as carpentry.
During their prison sentence, the young people can train for a profession, such as carpentry.
Numerous workpieces testify to their skills.
Numerous workpieces testify to their skills.
(Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)

Up to date
There is space for a total of 72 young people between the ages of 14 and 18, with six being transferred each week from the Josefstadt prison, among others. According to Justice Minister Anna Sporrer (SPÖ), not only are the premises state-of-the-art, but so is the care concept. The focus here is on employment, treatment, resocialization, and reintegration into society. And the facility has a lot to offer in this regard.

In the career workshop, inmates learn about different professions and acquire skills.
In the career workshop, inmates learn about different professions and acquire skills.(Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)

Single cells and long-term visits
The mini-inmates are housed individually or with a maximum of one other inmate, each with their own shower per cell. Video calls are available to keep in touch with friends and family. Table visits are allowed at least once a week for one hour, and long-term visits (8 hours) are also possible once a quarter in a separate room with a kitchen, TV, sofa, and shower. In addition to the outdoor sports field, the fitness room is particularly popular, according to the new prison director Seada Killinger.

Six different courses
To prepare the young people for life after prison, six different apprenticeships are offered, including carpenter, baker, and painter.

