Fitness and cuddling in Vienna’s new youth detention center

Up to date

There is space for a total of 72 young people between the ages of 14 and 18, with six being transferred each week from the Josefstadt prison, among others. According to Justice Minister Anna Sporrer (SPÖ), not only are the premises state-of-the-art, but so is the care concept. The focus here is on employment, treatment, resocialization, and reintegration into society. And the facility has a lot to offer in this regard.