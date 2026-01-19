Negligent homicide
Mountain guide (41) under investigation after avalanche tragedy
Two days after the avalanche accident in the Grossarl Valley that claimed four lives, the public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into negligent homicide. The focus is on the 41-year-old mountain guide from the Alpine Club who led the seven-member tour group on a training course. An expert is to clarify any outstanding questions.
In response to an inquiry from "Krone," Elena Haslinger from the Salzburg public prosecutor's office confirmed: "A preliminary investigation has been launched against a mountain guide on suspicion of negligent homicide." In addition, the prosecution service commissioned an expert in avalanche science to prepare a report.
Key questions still to be clarified
The expert is to clarify details about the tour, the ascent, the weather and snow conditions, and so on. One of the key questions that investigators still have to clarify is: Who triggered the avalanche on Saturday afternoon at Finsterkopf? Was it the ski tourers themselves, or did the snow masses possibly come down on their own?
As reported several times, the seven-member ski touring group was in the Großarl Valley on Saturday for a training course—which, ironically, was about avalanche awareness and risk assessment. An avalanche occurred, engulfing the group: Four winter sports enthusiasts, all experienced ski tourers, were killed.
They were two Tyroleans (65, 63), a Styrian (60), and an Upper Austrian (53). The Salzburg mountain guide (41) and a Salzburg man (58) were rescued from the snow and survived. Investigators are now working to clarify the exact circumstances.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.