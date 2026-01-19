Mysterious accident
Body of skier discovered in forest next to ski slope
A terrible discovery was made late Sunday afternoon in the Zillertal Arena ski resort in Tyrol: the body of a winter sports enthusiast was discovered in a steep wooded area next to the ski slope. The vacationer is believed to have suffered fatal injuries in an accident. An autopsy has been ordered at the Innsbruck Institute of Forensic Medicine.
The body was discovered on Sunday afternoon at around 5 p.m., away from the red slope No. 11 in the ski resort in the municipality of Rohrberg, as police spokesman Stefan Eder confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper.
"We assume it was an accident."
The deceased is a 58-year-old man from Denmark. "He was found in a steep wooded area next to the slope," Eder continued: "We assume it was an accident."
All attempts at resuscitation at the scene were unsuccessful.
Polizeisprecher Stefan Eder
Bild: Christof Birbaumer
After the discovery, the Tyrol control center was immediately alerted. The ski patrol was quickly on the scene, and the crew of an emergency helicopter also arrived. However, for the 58-year-old, any help came too late. All resuscitation measures were unsuccessful, the police spokesman continued. The man's death could only be confirmed.
An autopsy was ordered
In order to determine the exact cause of death, the public prosecutor's office ordered an autopsy of the body at the Innsbruck forensic medicine department. The circumstances of the accident are currently unknown. Investigators are now hoping for possible clues.
Witnesses to the accident, in particular a woman who is said to have been at the scene of the accident, are asked to report to the Mayrhofen police station (tel. 059133/7254) or the Zell am Ziller police station (tel. 059133/7257).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
