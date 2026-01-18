Austerity measures: City of Vienna closes saunas

The "Krone" knows what is in the pipeline: "The construction of the new swimming hall at the Höpflerbad and the renovation of the roof at the Döblinger Bad have already started and will continue as planned," according to the city. "The renovation of the roof at the Kombibad Hietzing will follow at the end of April, and the comprehensive renovation of the Jörgerbad will take place in July. The adjacent outdoor pool will remain closed this year for this purpose."