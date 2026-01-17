German Bundesliga
Hoffenheim “live third,” Dortmund loses 1-2
Another victory! TSG Hoffenheim, coached by Christian Ilzer, defeated Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga on Saturday and is now among the leaders in the table. Borussia Dortmund, Bayern's closest rival, secured a dramatic 3-2 victory against St. Pauli.
In Dortmund, Julian Brandt put the hosts ahead in front of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (45+1). After the break, former Salzburg player Karim Adeyemi made it 2-0 (54'). But St. Pauli, threatened with relegation, struck back with two set pieces: James Sands scored with a header from a corner (62'), and Ricky-Jade Jones scored from a free kick (72') for Hamburg.
But Borussia had the last word: after a VAR review, a penalty was awarded in the 96th minute, and Emre Can did not miss the opportunity, sending St. Pauli to the bottom of the table. Dortmund were without Austrian international Marcel Sabitzer due to a calf injury he sustained in the final training session.
Hoffenheim on the rise
Hoffenheim continues torise. Ilzer's team won against their direct rivals from Leverkusen thanks to an early goal from Wouter Burger (9th minute) and is now in the top 3, at least for the time being. Alexander Prass was in the starting line-up for TSG, but the former Sturm Graz player missed a good scoring opportunity in the second half, shooting over the Bayer goal from close range (52'). It was Hoffenheim's sixth home win in a row.
In Cologne, FC turned around a 0-1 deficit against Mainz, with Ragnar Ache scoring twice (57th, 85th) to seal the win. Stefan Bell had given Mainz the lead (29th). Mainz, who are second from bottom on equal points with St. Pauli, were without Nikolas Veratschnig and Phillipp Mwene due to injury. However, according to the club, both are expected to be fit again soon. Heidenheim, with Mathias Honsak in the starting line-up, moved off the bottom of the table thanks to a draw in Wolfsburg – Patrick Wimmer played the whole game for VfL – and are now 16th in the table.
