Hoffenheim “live third,” Dortmund loses 1-2

In Cologne, FC turned around a 0-1 deficit against Mainz, with Ragnar Ache scoring twice (57th, 85th) to seal the win. Stefan Bell had given Mainz the lead (29th). Mainz, who are second from bottom on equal points with St. Pauli, were without Nikolas Veratschnig and Phillipp Mwene due to injury. However, according to the club, both are expected to be fit again soon. Heidenheim, with Mathias Honsak in the starting line-up, moved off the bottom of the table thanks to a draw in Wolfsburg – Patrick Wimmer played the whole game for VfL – and are now 16th in the table.