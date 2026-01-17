NATO member scoffs:
Europeans’ Greenland mission “is a joke”
US President Donald Trump's plans for Greenland may put the NATO defense alliance to the test. Germany and other European members want to show that they are well capable of providing greater security on the vast Arctic island and have launched so-called reconnaissance missions. But not all NATO members are enthusiastic about the "Arctic Endurance" mission.
It is being led by Denmark. Norway, Sweden, Finland, Germany, the UK, France, and the Netherlands, among others, are sending soldiers. The government in Washington was unimpressed by the deployment. "I don't think soldiers in Europe influence the president's decision-making process or that it has any impact on his goal of acquiring Greenland," Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday.
Italy does not want to send soldiers
But even the European NATO countries are apparently not convinced by the measures. Italy has made it clear that it will not send any soldiers. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto spoke on Friday of the plan as a "joke." "I wonder what they are supposed to do there. Go on a trip? Fifteen Italians, fifteen French, fifteen Germans: to me, that sounds like the beginning of a joke. I am in favor of expanding a world that is already too fragmented, not dividing it into nations," said Crosetti, who belongs to the right-wing Fratelli d'Italia party led by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Russia as the beneficiary of the dispute?
The Greenland dispute could turn out to be a stroke of luck for Russia. "Some Russians hope that US claims will further divide transatlantic relations," wrote Russia expert Hanna Notte on X. Moscow views the Greenland conflict with schadenfreude and senses a favorable opportunity in terms of Ukraine. The other players are distracted, she said. Foreign policy expert Grigory Karasin of the Federation Council in Moscow hoped that "the paranoid political and military support of the 'coalition of the willing' for Volodymyr Zelensky will fade into the background."
Trump threatens punitive tariffs in case of resistance
However, the White House appears to be completely indifferent to the clear signals from Greenland, Denmark, and the EU. Trump is now even threatening countries that oppose his claim to the Arctic island with punitive tariffs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.