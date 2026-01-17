Europeans’ Greenland mission “is a joke”

Italy does not want to send soldiers

But even the European NATO countries are apparently not convinced by the measures. Italy has made it clear that it will not send any soldiers. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto spoke on Friday of the plan as a "joke." "I wonder what they are supposed to do there. Go on a trip? Fifteen Italians, fifteen French, fifteen Germans: to me, that sounds like the beginning of a joke. I am in favor of expanding a world that is already too fragmented, not dividing it into nations," said Crosetti, who belongs to the right-wing Fratelli d'Italia party led by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.